Salman Khan feels stardom is being held by him, SRK, Aamir, Akshay and Ajay

Salman Khan is at the top of his game right now. His presence in the cast of a film is almost always enough to make the film a success. But does he fear losing his current status?

While speaking to Filmfare, the actor said, “Stardom will fade eventually. It’s a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. I guess Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akki, Ajay…we’re the only ones who have been able to pull it off for such a long time.”

“We’ll try our best to keep it going for another few years. Just like in the case of all superstars, the box office collection will come down to eight to ten per cent. But it hasn’t started yet,” he added.

Salman was last seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Bharat. The film earned over Rs 200 crore. The film, directed by Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai helmer Ali Abbaz Zafar, had Salman portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India’s journey since independence.

While speaking on the success of the film in a media interaction, Salman had said, “I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone’s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it’s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them.”

He added, “People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven’t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It’s a good film.”