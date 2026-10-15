Salman Khan grateful for ‘howdy partner’ Salim Khan ‘hee hawing’ at 91: ‘God’s been kind’

Hours after appearing on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan, Salman Khan took to social media to share a series of photos with his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Salman shares a very respectful and loving relationship with his father. On Wednesday night, the Tiger 3 actor shared a series of photos with his father on his Instagram account along with a caption, which hinted at him being grateful for his father’s health at 91 years of age.

In the day and age where celebrities choose to be very cautious with each and every word they post, comment or even say, Salman Khan is known for speaking his heart out. His posts garner millions of likes, reshares and reposts within a few seconds due to his massive fan following. His latest post’s caption read: “Howdy partner hee haw at 91, at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai (a father is a father), he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum (all our fathers are very powerful) Vande Mataram. Ek aur din nahi hota ek aur din kam hota hai (A day isn’t added in life, in fact, a day gets lesser), u guys get it? God’s been kind (sic)”

Take a look at Salman Khan’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The post attracted several comments from Salman’s fans and friends from the industry, Ali Abbas Zafar being one of them. He wrote, “The real Sultan -Tiger & Bharat (sic)” with three red heart emojis. Ali has directed Salman for three of his biggest blockbusters — Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Bharat (2019). Bipasha Basu, singer Harshdeep Kaur, Arjun Bijlani, Sophie Choudry, and many others flooded the comment section of this post.

Salman Khan’s industry friends and fans share heartfelt comments Salman Khan’s industry friends and fans share heartfelt comments Also Read: Karisma Kapoor recalls Salman Khan objecting to her outfit during a song: ‘Go change it’ Speaking about Salman Khan’s respect for father Salim Khan, filmmaker Subhash Ghai cited one of the examples during an interview with Times Now. In 2008, Salman and Ghai collaborated for Yuvvraaj, which tanked at the box office. Prior to that, the two had an altercation at one of the parties, and Salim Khan had to intervene and made his son apologise to the Ram Lakhan director. Subhash Ghai shared, “We were at a party. Salman was high. He was saying something wrong when I told him, ‘Don’t say that.’ He had some issue with me. He asked me, ‘Why did you do this or that?’ I said it is my decision as a director. He started abusing [me], I asked him not to do that. We had a spat there.” Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“The very next morning, Salim saheb called me and told me that Salman told all of these things to his mother. He said, ‘I have scolded him.’ He sent Salman to my house to apologise to me. And he came. He politely apologised, after which I fell in love with him because he respected his father so much. I let go of that issue. We often visited each other. After that, we did a film together,” Ghai recalled.

During most of Salman Khan’s interactions, he often advises his fans and everyone to always respect their parents. On the professional front, the superstar is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20, and is awaiting the release of his film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Earlier titled, Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 Indo-China skirmish in the Galwan valley, the film is expected to release in 2027. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, and produced by Salman Khan Films, Salman plays the role of an Indian Army Colonel alongside Chitrangada Singh.