Salman Khan is farming in Panvel, watch video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is spending lockdown days farming at his Panvel farmhouse. In a new video shared by the Dabangg star, he is seen driving a tractor on a field. Salman has been in Panvel ever since the nation went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video comes days after Salman shared a click of his mud-soaked self on social media with the caption, “Respect to all the farmers..”

At the start of the lockdown, B-town celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Niketan Madhok and Iulia Vantur were also spotted at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. Salman also released a single titled “Tere Bina” which was shot in Panvel and also featured Jacqueline.

A source recently shared with indianexpress.com that Salman-hosted reality show Bigg Boss will be back with season 14 in September. The talks are on with television actors like Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman and MTV face Aarushi Dutta.

There are also reports that Salman Khan will resume shooting of his upcoming film Radhe soon. The film, which was supposed to be an Eid release this year, got postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

