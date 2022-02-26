Salman Khan’s fan breaks down at Da-bangg Tour Reloaded in Dubai: ‘Main sirf Salman ke liye aayi hun’

Salman Khan wowed the audiences with an electrifying performance as part of his Da-bangg Tour Reloaded concert in Dubai Expo 2020. But one of his fans was left overwhelmed with the experience.

She broke down and began hysterically screaming that she has come to the concert only to witness Salman Khan’s performance. Salman, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said that the music is loud at these concerts that he tends to miss such things.

In the concert, He made an epic entry on the stage, and his fans went nuts at the mere mention of his name and his voice. He alighted on the stage while being perched on a platform. He was flanked by two feather props, to give a look as though they were wings sprouting from his body.

JA Events, the event management company, shared pictures and videos of Salman and other performers at the event. Other Indian stars like Guru Randhawa, Disha Patani, Maniesh Paul, Aayush Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, and Saiee Manjrekar, also performed in the concert.

Check out all the videos and photos from the concert:

The event was capped off at the end by a grand performance, as every celebrity performer, with Salman at the head, arrived on the stage to perform together for the fans.

Earlier, before the performance, Salman had expressed his excitement. He shared two photos on his social media profile with Burj Khalifa looming in the background. He wrote, “Looking fwd to perform in dubai yet again tonite for the #dabanggtourreloaded at the #Expo2020.. 9pm at the DEC Arena @expo2020dubai #Dubai @theJAEvents @SohailKhan.”

Salman’s videos of rehearsing with other performers also surfaced on social media. He was also seen chilling with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. He is also set to make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan.