‘Salman Khan’s family is like Hum Saath Saath Hain’: Seema Sajdeh says Khans supported her during fights with Sohail

Seema Sajdeh described marrying into the Khan family as 'walking onto the sets of Hum Saath Saath Hain,' adding that they are always together.

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Seema KhanSalman Khan with Seema Sajdeh-Sohail Khan.

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan divorced a few years ago but she coninues to be a part of the Khan family. Married for almost two decades, the former couple share two sons, Nirvan and Yohan. While their separation stemmed from changing priorities and differences over time, Seema revealed that the family, particularly the Khans, stood firmly by her side during the transition.

The fashion designer, stylist and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star recently spoke to Usha Kakade Productions, opening up about the unwavering support she received from Salman Khan and other members of the family. Recalling that phase, Seema shared, “Not just Salman Khan, the entire family was extremely supportive. In fact, Salman once told me, ‘You guys may separate or not, but you will always remain the mother of these kids.’ That stayed with me.”

She went on to add that the support extended far beyond words. “The family has stood by me in so many moments. Even when Sohail and I used to fight, they often took my side. They still help me with the kids. Yohan is a teenager now, and if I ever need help dealing with him, I can go to Sohail’s sister or brother without any hesitation. They are always there. I may be divorced, but my children are half Khan and half Sajdeh – so through them, this will always be my family.”

Speaking about her equation with Sohail after their divorce, Seema admitted that the initial phase was emotionally difficult. “There was a time when I was angry at Sohail and he was angry at me. But at the end of the day, I have spent 25 years of my life with him. We have children together. He will always be the father and I will always be the mother. That connects you for life.”

Reflecting on her place within the Khan household, she added warmly, “When I married into this family, I genuinely felt like I had walked onto the set of Hum Saath Saath Hain. They are always together. They never made me feel unwelcome. I recently ran into Sohail’s mother, I still call her my mother-in-law, and she told me, ‘Why don’t you come and visit us? It’s been so long. Please keep coming.’”

Seema also spoke about the emotional toll of public scrutiny following her divorce. “You have to be extremely thick-skinned to survive in Bollywood. What hurt me the most was being called a gold digger. People trolled me, saying I took all the money and left. That was deeply painful.”

Seema Sajdeh married Sohail Khan in 1998, when she was just 22 years old. The wedding had stunned the industry, as the two eloped merely ten days after Seema’s engagement to Vikram Ahuja.

