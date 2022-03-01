scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Salman Khan fails to recreate ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ step, hilarity ensues. Watch video

A slightly awkward and funny thing happened when during a stage show of Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded, Salman Khan attempted to do the hook step of 'Jumme Ki Raat' with colleague Pooja Hegde.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2022 6:36:50 pm
salman khan and pooja hegdeSalman Khan shakes a leg with Pooja Hegde. (Photo: Pooja/Instagram)

Salman Khan is known for his hook steps in songs released over the years. But what happens when the Bhai of Bollywood himself fails to recreate his own step at a stage show?

This is exactly what happened when Salman tried to recreate a hook step from the Kick song “Jumme Ki Raat”. The original song sees him grabbing the hem of Jacqueline Fernandez’s dress by his teeth as they both groove to the track.

However, when Salman attempted to do a similar step with colleague Pooja Hegde during Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded concert at Expo 2020 Dubai’s DEC Arena, he failed miserably. Pooja’s dress was too short and form fitting which is why Bhai couldn’t do what he did in the original song. In the viral video, we see Salman finally asking Pooja to stop for a moment so that he can take a bit of her clothing in his mouth before they both walk off the stage laughing at the whole thing.

One impressed fan wrote, “Salman handled it so well.” While another user was not taken in by the act at all, as he felt the whole thing was “nonsense.”

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will soon be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

