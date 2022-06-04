Salman Khan excited for ‘jawan bhai’ Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee, fans want the ‘superstars’ to collaborate

Salman Khan has shared his excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee, Jawan. The film’s release date and title were announced in a teaser video on Friday. Salman took to his social media platforms and wrote, “Mere jawaan bhai ready hai,” and tagged Shah Rukh.

Jawan marks SRK’s first collaboration with Atlee. Fans are going gaga over the film’s teaser and, of course, at SRK’s bandaged appearance. The film’s director thanked Salman for appreciating the teaser. He wrote, “Thank you sir.”

Sharing more about the film, Shah Rukh had said in a statement, “Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.”

Not only Salman, but fans of the two actors also shared their excitement. One fan wrote, “Superstars,” another fan wrote, “when will you two do a film together?”. Many fans poured their love and posted heart emojis in the comments section of Salman’s post.

Fans have always savoured Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s films together. They have shared screen space in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and the iconic film Karan Arjun. The also did Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Now, fans are excited for Salman’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The actor had confirmed his association with the film when he interacted with the media on his birthday in December.