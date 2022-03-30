Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali warns ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’: ‘Women you abused will share their truth one day’

Actor and Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali on Wednesday threatened to expose the “Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood”. In the Instagram post about the “Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood”, she also tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sharing a still from Maine Pyar Kiya song “Aate Jaate”, Somy wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

Model-actor Nikkiey Chawla commented on the post, “Can’t even imagine for a sec what all those girl might hv gone through… that emotional trauma. Kudos to u my darling for raising voice and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.”

Somy Ali was in a decade-long romantic relationship with Salman Khan in the ‘90s. Somy has time and again spoken about being smitten by Salman after watching him in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Somy recently told Zoom, “It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that.” The actor added that they both have moved on in their lives.