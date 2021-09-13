Salman Khan enjoys sunrise in Turkey ahead of Tiger 3 song, nephew Nirvaan posts pic too

Salman Khan, along with Katrina Kaif, is in Turkey for the shooting of his upcoming film Tiger 3. On Monday, the actor treated his fans to a picture of himself in which he is seen enjoying the sunrise of Cappadocia. The picture shows Salman in a hoodie and the view is sure breathtakingly beautiful. Not just Salman, his nephew Nirvaan also shared a photo on his Instagram account. Nirvan’s picture also had a beautiful backdrop making his followers want to pack their bags and travel to Turkey. Nirvan’s mother Seema Khan was the first to drop a comment on his photo. “Kinda missing this face,” she wrote. Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others also commented on Nirvan’s Instagram update.

More on Salman Khan | When Salman Khan convinced Bhagyashree to hug on screen in Maine Pyaar Kiya: ‘Please do it’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan’s post comes a week after Katrina Kaif’s stunning photos that showed the actor having a great time in Turkey. The Dhoom 3 actor had earlier admitted that she is having the best time shooting for the upcoming actioner in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirvan Khan (@nirvankhan15)

In a video shared by Turkey’s Tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Katrina said, “Turkey is just one of my favourite places to come to. It is an absolutely lovely place. The people are so kind and warm. The hospitality, food, and sight has such incredible energy.” Salman also said that this is his second visit to the country. Salman and Katrina met Turkey’s Tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy earlier this month. During their conversation with the media present at the occasion, Salman revealed that they will be shooting for Tiger 3’s main song in Cappadocia.

“We are filming a song there. Like how we shot for ‘Swag Se Swagat’, the main song will be filmed here. I hope it is as successful as the last one. It will come at the end of the film,” Salman revealed, adding that he is looking forward to explore Istanbul.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi. The actor will be seen playing an antagonist in the Maneesh Sharma directorial.

Tiger 3 is the third film in the action-drama franchise. The first film of the franchise titled Ek Tha Tiger (2012) was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second film Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.