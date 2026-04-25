After ‘rape’ comment backlash, Salman Khan endorsed media training: ‘He gave us 6 people to train’

In today’s world, where every statement made by a celebrity is intensely scrutinised, the need for media trainers has become increasingly significant. Janice Sequeira and Nupur Singh Riat, two media trainers who work with Bollywood celebrities, recently reflected on how they began this practice nearly a decade ago, when it was still a relatively niche field, and how Salman Khan played an unexpected role in helping them get started.

In a conversation with Variety India, Sequeira recalled her first meeting with the actor during the shoot of Sultan: “I remember Salman Khan was shooting, finishing the last bit of patchwork for Sultan. He was quite fond of me, so he said, ‘Okay, come meet me, come to YRF Studios.’ I remember he was shooting his wrestling scene. He looked very exhausted. I was sitting there pitching to him, telling him I had this idea about newcomers and people who hadn’t really been trained properly on how to speak in a motivational or media-facing way.”

ALSO READ |Salman Khan eyes August 15 release for Maatrubhumi, but film’s fate hanging after title change, reshoots

She further added: “And in my head, I’m just thinking, ‘Is Salman even listening to what I’m saying?’ Because he looked so exhausted and deeply involved in everything happening on set. He was also more interested in asking, ‘Did you eat food?’ (laughs). So I met him, I left, and I thought it was an interesting meeting.”

However, Sequeira revealed that about a year later, Salman Khan surprised her by remembering the conversation and taking it forward. “Then about a year goes by, and I get a call from a producer who worked very closely with Salman at the time. He said, ‘Did you mention something about media coaching to Salman?’ I said, ‘Yes’. He said, ‘Ok today 7 o’clock, come to Galaxy.’ That’s all I was told. Like, I had been summoned.”

She continued: “I go there, and by the end of that evening, I was genuinely surprised because I thought Salman wasn’t listening to a word I said. But he had remembered everything. He had called all the people he intended for us to train and introduced them to me. And it wasn’t just one or two people, he gave us six people to train. They were at different stages of their careers; some were newcomers, while others were more established.” Sequeira also clarified: “Just to be very clear, we did not train Salman Khan. He was the first one to say, ‘Okay, I think your idea might have legs.’”

ALSO READ | Salman Khan doesn’t talk on set, Shah Rukh Khan his exact ‘opposite’, says co-star Govind Namdev

Story continues below this ad

When Salman Khan got into trouble for a media remark

Interestingly, he might have not taken the media training himself, but around the time of Sultan’s promotions, Salman became embroiled in controversy over a remark he made during a media interaction. While describing the physically exhausting shoot, he said: “When I used to walk out of that ring, it used to be like a raped woman walking out.” The comment triggered widespread outrage on social media. The National Commission for Women wrote to the actor demanding a public apology within seven days. The controversy escalated further, prompting his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, to issue a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Undoubtedly, what Salman said is wrong. The intention was not wrong. Nevertheless, I apologise on behalf of his family, his fans, and his friends.”

When Anushka Sharma, his co-star in Sultan, was later asked about the controversy and whether she would advise Salman Khan to apologise, she told Film Companion: “He is very intimidating. I don’t have that equation with him. And he is an adult man, he knows what he needs to do. I don’t need to go and tell somebody what they should be saying, thinking, or doing.”

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which is reportedly facing delays. Meanwhile, he has begun shooting for his upcoming action film with Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju, which is slated for release next year.

Disclaimer: This article provides an editorial overview of the development of media coaching within the entertainment industry and includes references to past public controversies for contextual background. The content is for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute professional career advice or formal commentary on media relations.