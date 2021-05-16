Salman Khan embodies Rajinikanth’s qualities, has the same larger-than-life aura on screen: Devi Sri Prasad

After making the leading South Indian actors dance to his tunes, Devi Sri Prasad has returned his sights on Hindi films. The composer, called DSP by his fans and colleagues, reunited with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s “Seeti Maar”, a recreation of his previous hit with Allu Arjun. “This has become much bigger than what we thought,” the composer said about the song which has got extreme reactions from fans.

“When Prabhudheva sir called me for Radhe, I was very excited. I suggested ‘Seeti Maar’ to him because I always wanted to make this song in Hindi. When he and Salman Khan sir heard the song, they loved it. Salman sir called me up personally and asked if I can compose the song for him and I replied, ‘Of course!'” he told indianexpress.com.

This is the second time that DSP and Salman Khan have worked together. He earlier recreated Allu Arjun’s song “Ringa Ringa” for the actor as “Dhinka Chika,” which went onto become a hit. When asked if Salman’s music sensibility has changed over the years, DSP said that the superstar is an absolute music lover. “He loves music, which is why he is able to identify good music and most of his films have chartbuster music. There’s a huge music lover in him, which has not changed (over the years). He is always excited like a kid when he listens to good music and comes up with an exciting idea and inputs. It’s fun to work with him,” he expressed.

But has Bollywood been a dream for DSP? “Definitely, Bollywood has always been on the list. For any artist, it is the biggest dream for his work to reach places. Right from the time I did “Dhinka Chika,” I had offers but I was back to doing Tamil and Telugu films. Now, during the lockdown, I have tried to analyse a lot of things and keep time for everything. So, now you’d be seeing me more in Bollywood,” the Arya 2 composer stated.

“Seeti Maar” in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, which released on May 13 on ZeePlex and several other platforms, is different from the original. The composer says it was an intentional change because Allu Arjun and Salman Khan have different personalities.

“Allu Arjun is a dancer while Salman Khan has a swag of his own. He invents steps that become popular among the audiences, even kids. Be it “Dhinka Chika,” “Swag Se Swagat” or the hoodie step in “Seeti Maar,” he has a knack for making a song popular. I was on the sets when the song was being shot. And the moment I saw Salman sir do the hook step of “Seeti Maar,” I knew it would go viral, and that’s exactly what has happened. As far as changes are concerned, we made it more of a party song and added beats that suit Salman’s childlike charm and his superhero personality. Just like how Rajinikanth can create a larger-than-life aura of on screen, Salman has the same personality,” he told.

But “Seeti Maar” adds to the list of thousand of recreations Bollywood has already seen. DSP is at pains to explain the difference between recreations and remixes. “Recreation is like finding another market for the work you have done already, which is good for an artist who is trying to make his work reach to a wider audience. The biggest success for an artist is to know that his work is being recognised around the world. No matter how big you are, once you are gone, people will remember you by your work. So, for your work to be remembered, it should reach more people. In India, we have hundreds of languages, so it is important to recreate the song in other languages. But there are two things to consider. First, you should know the song’s potential and if it will suit the actor that is going to feature in it. And second, you should know the language because the expression is what the song is everything about. Knowledge of a language helps.”

He says he is against remixes, “Remix is recreating someone else’s work, which I do not encourage. It is against my principles. I don’t feel it is ethical. I might listen to a remix song composed by someone else but I myself will never do it.”

“When I was a kid, I used to listen to remixes of old songs by RD Burman sir, Mohd Rafi sir and Kishore Kumar sir. It used to come like an independent album. So, that actually helped the next generation in knowing about the great music compsed earlier. That is how I got to know about songs like “Chura Liya Hai” or “Aap Jaisa Koi.” But the beauty of it was that the song was credited to original singer, composer and lyricist. It was ethical. Now, they take hook of the song, which is its soul. And on top of that, the present generation think it is originally composed by the musician who remixed it, which is wrong. Creation is a process. So, you cannot lift someone else’s work and put your name to it. If you consider yourself a real artist and respect yourself, you will never put your name in someone else’s creation. I won’t do that no matter what I am offered for it,” he says.

Talking about music being made in Bollywood at present, DSP believes one essential thing is lacking. “A movie is not scored by one particular music composer here, which happens down south. When one composer scores music for the film, he is able to understand the concept, he puts life into the music. Right now, Bollywood is taking songs composed by different musicians and putting them together. A lot of times, the musician won’t even know the concept of the film. Of course, the director knows what they want. But a single composer will have a lot to say via music if he is composing for the whole film. Once Mahesh Babu gave me a great compliment that I am a narrator who narrates the story through music. But on the other hand, because Bollywood is so big, even one song gives you a lot of recognition, like it happened with me. But there is a down side to it as the song may be a hit but no one knows who composed it.”

The Pushpa composer said that he is looking forward to an opportunity to compose music for Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, he said he also has a song ready for Salman Khan if he is given an opportunity to compose for the actor again.

“Shah Rukh Khan, one man I always wanted to compose music for. There is one song that I want to compose for him – ‘Charu Sheela Swapna Bala,'” he says, adding that the song “Pakka Local” will suit Salman Khan best. “Imagine him taking out his handkerchief and doing ‘Pakka Local’ in his style. It will be such a massy track,” an excited DSP said.