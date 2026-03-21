Salman Khan continues Eid tradition, greets fans with family; Salim Khan joins after hospital discharge. Watch Videos

Salman Khan continued his long-standing Eid tradition, stepping out onto his balcony to greet fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence. The actor was joined by his family as he waved at the crowd and also folded his hands in a warm namaste.

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This year’s celebration held added significance as his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, was also present after being discharged from hospital on March 17 following nearly a month of treatment. Seated on a wheel chair, Salim Khan also waved at fans. This is his first public appearance after the health scare.

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Salman was also accompanied by his mother Salma Khan and brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, sister Arpita, nephews Nirvan, Ahil and niece Ayat. The actor kept it casual in a brown shirt and off-white trousers.

Salman Khan also took to social media and posted a video wishing everyone on the occasion of Eid. He wrote in the caption, “Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you.”

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Salim Khan’s health

Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. He underwent a procedure shortly after admission, and the family later requested privacy regarding his medical updates.

During his hospital stay, several members of the film fraternity visited him. Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt were spotted at the hospital. Malaika Arora also visited along with her son Arhaan Khan.

Salman Khan’s film Battle of Galwan gets a new title

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan has been retitled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Director Apoorva Lakhia explained the decision, noting that it had been under consideration from the beginning.

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“Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles – Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight,” he told Hindustan Times.

He added, “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the soul of the story, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. There’s also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right.”

Industry reports suggest that the title change may also be linked to the sensitive diplomatic context surrounding India and China. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor was advised to tone down certain elements.

“Salman Khan was advised in certain official and strategic quarters to not only rethink the title of the film, but also tone down the anti-China portions. Taking that feedback seriously, Salman chose to align the film with the larger national mood and preserve the broader sensitivity of the subject. As a result, the title was changed and a substantial portion was reworked, with the conflict being fictionalised,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

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About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

In Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, Salman Khan will portray Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who died during the Galwan Valley clash. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj.