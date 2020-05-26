Bhai Bhai: Salman Khan spreads the message of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood in his Eid song

Bhai Bhai: Salman Khan released a special song on the occasion of Eid. Bhai Bhai: Salman Khan released a special song on the occasion of Eid.

Salman Khan has been releasing his movies on the festival of Eid for years now. But, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he couldn’t follow the tradition. However, the actor made sure his fans don’t miss the chance of watching him on the special day.

The Bollywood superstar late Monday released a music video titled “Bhai Bhai”. Along with the video, Khan wrote, “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga… Aap subb ko eid mubarakh … #BhaiBhai (I have made something for all of you. Let me know how do you like it)”.

In the music video, Salman Khan is seen spreading the message of unity and brotherhood. He conveys the message of love towards each other and each other’s religion. The actor says instead of fighting with each other, fight against unemployment and for education.

Composed by music composer duo Sajid and Wajid and penned by Danish Sabri along with Khan, the song seems to be shot at his Panvel farmhouse where he has been residing with his friends and family.

Wishing his fans on Eid, the Dabangg actor shared, “First of all, Eid Mubarak to everyone. May all of us be blessed with the strength to deal with the pandemic this year.”

He added, “Since we couldn’t release our film on this Eid, I have worked on a very special song for all my wonderful fans. It is called “Bhai Bhai” as it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. Eid is the best day to release this as it is also the festival that brings people close to each other. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I did while making it for them.”

This is the third song that Bollywood’s bhaijaan has released amid the lockdown. Earlier he treated his fans to “Pyar Karona” and “Tere Bina”, both crooned by him.





On the film front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 and is awaiting the release of his next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd