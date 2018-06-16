Race 3 actor Salman Khan greets fans on Eid

Salman Khan is currently seen in Race 3 that had a huge opening at the box office. Salman Khan is currently seen in Race 3 that had a huge opening at the box office.

On the joyous occasion of Eid, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stepped outside his residence and waved to fans who thronged the apartment to see their favourite star. This has been Salman’s tradition for years. The actor looked delighted and that might have to do with the grand opening of his latest film Race 3, as much as the festival and the huge number of his fans. Here are some of the photos.

Race 3 is Salman Khan's first film this year.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan replaced Saif Ali Khan as lead in Race 3.

Salman Khan's Race 3 is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark over the weekend.

Salman Khan waves to his fans.

Race 3 marks the third iteration in the uber-successful franchise that began in 2008. Salman replaces Saif Ali Khan in the film and fans are coming in hordes to watch the action-thriller flick. Race 3 opened at Rs 29.17 crore, which is the biggest opening for any Bollywood film this year. Only Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has more first day numbers. Over the weekend, this Salman Khan film is expected to cross the much sought after Rs 100 crore mark that would be just another success in Salman’s glittering career. His last outing Tiger Zinda Hai, released last year, was also a huge success.

Race 3, directed by Remo D’Souza, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Meanwhile, Salman also appeared in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Recently, in a media interaction, Salman talked about his upcoming films. He said, “After I return from the Da-Bangg tour, I will start shooting for Bharat and Dabangg 3 simultaneously. I am returning to the old format of shooting two films together.”

