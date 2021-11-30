Salman Khan on Antim’s dull opening at box office: ‘People thought I was there for only 5-15 minutes’

Salman Khan starrer Antim The Final Truth released in theatres a few days ago but unlike any other ‘Bhai’ film that is an event in itself, Antim was struggling on its opening day. After three days, the film has earned Rs 18.61 crore as it showed growth on Saturday and Sunday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is expected to have earned about Rs 2.5-3 crore on Monday, as per reports.

Salman opened up about the film’s mediocre box office numbers with The Times of India and said that since there was a perception that the Tiger Zinda Hai star is only appearing in a cameo in the film, the audience probably shirked away from watching the film initially in theatres. However, the actor pointed out that he is playing a lead role in the film. He said, “I think it is doing much better because of the word of mouth that I am in the film. Earlier people thought I was there in the film for only 5-15 minutes. However, it is untrue. That rumour died down after people watched the movie.”

He added, “We will also be travelling to a few states like Gujarat, Delhi, to promote the movie so the perception will change. Aayush will be promoting the movie in Mumbai. We have decided few days ago that he should promote it well in the city, but maybe he will join us for one or two cities. First, we will go then Aayush will go to these places. We will go to Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.”

Antim The Final Truth stars Aayush Sharma alongside Salman. The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and mentioned in the review, “Aayush Sharma looks as if he could get into a character, once he stops playing a type. He may notionally be the lead, and he manages to snaffle a bare-chested scene or two, but make no mistake, the biggest lines are all Salman Khan’s.”