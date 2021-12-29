Salman Khan drives an auto rickshaw in Panvel, leaves fans shocked and excited. Watch video

Salman Khan’s time off at his Panvel farmhouse seems to be turning into an adventurous affair. Before celebrating his 56th birthday at his vacation home, Salman got bit by a snake thrice and spent some time at a hospital. But that hasn’t deterred the actor’s spirits. Now he is back to his antics.

In a video that’s doing the rounds, Salman is casually dressed in shorts, T-shirt and a cap. He is seen driving an auto rickshaw around Panvel, that’s located some 35 kilometers from Mumbai. The sight of Salman driving an auto rickshaw left onlookers excited.

Salman Khan reached the Panvel farmhouse last week to celebrate his birthday with friends and family. But on the eve of the special occasion, Salman got bit by a snake thrice and was taken to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, New Mumbai.

During his customary interaction with the media on his birthday, Salman said, “A snake had entered one of the rooms. The farmhouse is quite in the jungle in Panvel. When the snake entered the room, kids got scared so I went in to see and asked for a stick. The stick that I got was a small one so I asked for a longer stick. With the long stick, I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out. The snake wrapped itself on the stick and then it started climbing upwards. It came quite close to my hand so I caught it with my other hand and dropped the stick to be able to leave the snake (in the jungle).”

He added, “The villagers around know what snakes come around. This was a Kandhari snake, and they started screaming ‘kandhari, kandhari, kandhari’. That’s when the snake bit me once. Then there was more chaos when they screamed ‘chaavla, chaavla, chaavla’ (the snake has bit) and that’s when the snake bit me again. Then they all screamed ‘hospital, hospital, hospital’, saying that I should be taken to a hospital quickly. There was so much commotion. The snake was a bit venomous, and it bit me again. I was taken to the hospital, and there we came to know that it is a different kind of snake, not the great kandhari. On returning from the hospital, we saw that the snake was still there, and we took it back to the jungle. I am doing fine now. I have taken an anti-venom injection for almost all snakes because we were not sure if it is a poisonous snake or not. After giving me the shot, I was kept there for six hours for observation.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15. The Colors’ reality show will have its finale on January 16.