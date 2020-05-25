Salman Khan donates 5000 Eid kits

In the last few weeks, the Being Haangryy truck has been spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photo: PR Handout) In the last few weeks, the Being Haangryy truck has been spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Salman Khan has been distributing ration kits for people affected by coronavirus-induced lockdown for over a month now. In the last few days, the actor through his initiative Being Haangryy has also distributed 5000 Eid kits.

Hossain Sha, the rider of a Being Haangryy ration truck, told indianexpress.com, “Salman Bhai has instructed us to distribute ration for everyone who needs it in the city. We have been doing that in the slum pockets of Mumbai. Last three days, we have been also distributing Eid kits which consist of milk, ghee, vermicelli and dry fruits. These are the things families would require to make sheer kurma to celebrate Eid today. We were distributing the same till late last night, and today also we went to Bandra Kurla area which we couldn’t cover earlier. This is our small way of spreading some smiles in these difficult times.”

In the last few weeks, the Being Haangryy truck has been spotted in various parts of Mumbai.

The Being Haangryy food truck was designed for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, the actor and his production house decided to utilise the truck to feed the poor amid the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd