Salman Khan donates 1 lakh hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

The official Twitter handle of Maharashtra Chief Minister shared the news of Salman Khan’s donation. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram) The official Twitter handle of Maharashtra Chief Minister shared the news of Salman Khan’s donation. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has provided 1 lakh bottles of hand sanitiser for Mumbai Police. The official Twitter handle of Maharashtra Chief Minister shared the news. The tweet read, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh Hand Sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice.”

Salman has been actively participating in the relief work during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier he donated 5,000 ‘Eid kits’ through his initiative Being Haangryy. The kits, distributed via a food truck, included milk, ghee, vermicelli and dry fruits. The Being Haangryy food truck was designed for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, the actor and his production house decided to utilise the truck to feed the poor amid the pandemic.

Salman also sent food supplies to the villages near his Panvel farmhouse.

On the creative front, Salman has been quite busy. Back in April, he released the song “Pyaar Karona”. He then released another track in collaboration with Jacqueline Fernandez, titled “Tere Bina”. On Eid, he released “Bhai Bhai”, a song meant to spread the message of harmony and brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims.

