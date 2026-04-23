Salman Khan doesn’t talk on set, Shah Rukh Khan his exact ‘opposite’, says co-star Govind Namdev

The three Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have been ruling the Hindi film industry for more than three decades. However, the trio has their own style and approach towards work. Veteran actor Govind Namdev, who has worked with all of them in different capacities, recent opened up about his experience in a recent interview. He has shared screen with Aamir in Sarfarosh (1999), Wanted (2009) with Salman, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000) with SRK.

While speaking to Superhit Bubble Movies, he revealed that Salman Khan prefers staying to himself on film sets. “He never interacts much on the set. He doesn’t talk at all, just works. We never spoke about our personal lives with each other. In terms of interaction, he is completely opposite to Shah Rukh Khan,” he said.