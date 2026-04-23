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Salman Khan doesn’t talk on set, Shah Rukh Khan his exact ‘opposite’, says co-star Govind Namdev
Veteran actor Govind Namdev recently opened up about his experience of working with the three Khan's - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.
The three Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have been ruling the Hindi film industry for more than three decades. However, the trio has their own style and approach towards work. Veteran actor Govind Namdev, who has worked with all of them in different capacities, recent opened up about his experience in a recent interview. He has shared screen with Aamir in Sarfarosh (1999), Wanted (2009) with Salman, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000) with SRK.
While speaking to Superhit Bubble Movies, he revealed that Salman Khan prefers staying to himself on film sets. “He never interacts much on the set. He doesn’t talk at all, just works. We never spoke about our personal lives with each other. In terms of interaction, he is completely opposite to Shah Rukh Khan,” he said.
When asked about shooting Sarfarosh with Aamir, Namdev replied, “I didn’t have any scenes with Aamir. But when we completed the film and when it was about to release, we interacted a lot at that time. Even in general, I have always been quite impressed from Aamir. The quality of work should be perfect – his ethics align with mine.”
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The veteran actor continued, “Whatever you do, should be top class and create an impact. Aamir has that in him and he has proved that with his discipline. He does only 1-2 films in a year, working on his character, be it physically or psychologically. He has always done something new with his films. Due to that reason, he is outstanding and has created a place for himself.”
Namdev raised Aamir’s creativity and versatility in trying different roles, be it films or his TV show Satyamev Jayate. “I appreciate him a lot whenever we meet. Even if it is about making Satyamev Jayate, it is amazing. Its not just another ordinary show, and showed so many social causes. It was very inspirational. It makes you feel that even we could have done something like this,” he expressed.
On the professional front, Govind Namdev was last seen in Gandhi Talks, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari.
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