Bharat: Salman Khan’s new poster reminiscent of his 90s avatar

After his grey-haired look from Bharat, fans of Salman Khan were presented with his younger avatar in the latest poster of the movie. “Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi! 😍🎪 #BharatKiJawaani ” wrote Salman along with the poster. While the character poster that came out on Monday gave a glimpse of a wise and an aged Bharat (Salman’s character), his latest look is reminiscent of his younger days.

The poster also mentions the year 1964 as the year when Dabangg Khan dons a younger look in the movie.

The poster shows the scene of a circus and Disha Patani is also featured performing trapeze. It was earlier reported that Disha has performed a dance number in the film. The first visuals of the film that released months ago also showed the scene of the circus.

Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar will show Salman ageing from a child to an old man. The film is a remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster Ode to My Father that traced the history of a country through a man’s life. The tagline of the film reads, ‘A journey of a man and nation together.

According to the film’s teaser that released earlier in the year, Salman essays the role of a naval officer who takes pride in his name ‘Bharat’. We got to see him in his various avatars in the teaser of the film as well.

With all the posters and the teaser of the film, Bharat seems like an out and out Salman Khan show. It marks the third collaboration of Zafar and Khan after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and many others will hit the theaters on June 5.

Bharat has been bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan.