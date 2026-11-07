Salman Khan defends Maatrubhumi’s ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’: ‘Soldiers also praise their wives’

Salman Khan’s patriotic film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace experienced several hurdles before acquiring December 4 as its final release date. Citing visual effects as the primary reason for the film’s delay, the actor, at the film’s trailer launch on Friday, said that he wants the audience to have a great viewing experience, and not for them to complain about the quality of the VFX. A few days ago, the song, “Teri Sexy Beauty” from the film was released, and the netizens questioned its placement in a “patriotic” film.

At the trailer launch of Maatrubhumi, when Chitrangda Singh appeared on the stage, Salman addressed her as “She’s my sexy beauty,” referring to the song, and dived right into answering those questioning the song. He said, “I know a lot of people are wondering that Maatrubhumi mein “Teri Sexy Beauty” kaise fit hota hai? (How does this song fit in the movie?) Hai na? (Right?) Sabka sawaal yehi hai, na? (That’s everyone’s question, right?) When you see the film is when you’ll find out how this song fits into the narrative. I play a jawan (soldier) and so do these actors (Pointing out at the actors standing alongside on the stage with him) Yeh sab apni wife ki taareef karte hain (They all praise their wives). And that’s where this song plays.”