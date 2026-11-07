Salman Khan defends Maatrubhumi’s ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’: ‘Soldiers also praise their wives’

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Salman Khan’s patriotic film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace experienced several hurdles before acquiring December 4 as its final release date. Citing visual effects as the primary reason for the film’s delay, the actor, at the film’s trailer launch on Friday, said that he wants the audience to have a great viewing experience, and not for them to complain about the quality of the VFX. A few days ago, the song, “Teri Sexy Beauty” from the film was released, and the netizens questioned its placement in a “patriotic” film.
At the trailer launch of Maatrubhumi, when Chitrangda Singh appeared on the stage, Salman addressed her as “She’s my sexy beauty,” referring to the song, and dived right into answering those questioning the song. He said, “I know a lot of people are wondering that Maatrubhumi mein “Teri Sexy Beauty” kaise fit hota hai? (How does this song fit in the movie?) Hai na? (Right?) Sabka sawaal yehi hai, na? (That’s everyone’s question, right?) When you see the film is when you’ll find out how this song fits into the narrative. I play a jawan (soldier) and so do these actors (Pointing out at the actors standing alongside on the stage with him) Yeh sab apni wife ki taareef karte hain (They all praise their wives). And that’s where this song plays.”
“Till now, we have shown you many songs of the film. Jab aap picture dekhoge, yeh visuals bahut hi kam hone waale hain (When you see the film, these visuals will be very less). You might feel that we have released some 1,400 songs of the film to date! There’s a reason for it. Woh wajah aap jaante honge (You’ll may be aware of the reason). That reason will be clarified today. We couldn’t have shown you the situations in our film before. Once you see the film, you’ll know ‘Yeh gaana kahan pe aata hai’ (This song appears where) aur (and) ‘Woh gaana kahan pe aata hai’ (That song appears where),” added Salman Khan.
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On a lighter note, the superstar also said that the music channels and other platforms repurpose their films’ songs and earn subscribers and viewers. He also added that once the audience watches the songs prior to the film’s release, they get bored during the screening, and prefer utilising that time in taking a cigarette or a pee break. Salman joked that he doesn’t want to give that chance to the audience. The 60-year-old shared, “There are music channels that put the whole song of the film on their page to increase their subscribers and for views. Then when you go to see the film in cinemas, you feel, ‘Arre yeh gaana toh dekh liya hain. Let’s go to pee or to smoke’! I don’t want you to give the chance to take these breaks. Samjhe? (Understood?) Control karke baitho aap (Control, and sit).”
At the event, Salman Khan praised Chitrangda’s performance and credited her with shouldering the film’s last 25 minutes. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor also surprised the audience and Chitrangda by announcing her as the heroine of his next film. He said, “The reason why we wanted to cast her is that the last 25 minutes are all helmed by her performance. We wanted somebody to feel it and not perform it. Aur iss jodi ke baare main aap sab ko kuch batana chahunga. Yeh jodi phir se aayegi. (And, I would like to tell you’ll something about this pairing. This pairing will return).”