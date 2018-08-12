Follow Us:
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Have you seen these photos of Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif?

Salman Khan shared a click with his mother, while Deepika Padukone was seen in a photo with her sister which was clicked by Ranveer Singh. Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta, Alia Bhatt and a few others also shared posts on their social media accounts.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: August 12, 2018 4:10:49 pm
Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif photos Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif shared photos on social media today.

Sunday looks like a family day for a few celebs of our B-town. While Salman Khan shared a click with his mother, Deepika Padukone was seen in a photo with her sister which was clicked by Ranveer Singh. Scroll to see all the happening photos of the day.

salman khan Salman Khan posted this photo with mother Salma Khan and wrote, “With the love of my life.” deepika padukone Deepika shared a click with her sister Anisha Padukone and wrote, “me and my little…coz sisters are the bestest!!!❤️ 📸 @ranveersingh.” Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif also posted a photo. “Taking flight ⛅️,” read the caption. Preity Zinta Preity Zinta seems to be having a family Sunday as well. “All that running was to get to this yummy Dosa 😋 quickly ! #ting #cheatday #Yummy #lovingit #saturday #AndhraDosa #Weekend,” wrote the actor in the caption of the photograph. Preity Zinta family Preity shared another photo of her mother and her husband and wrote, “मेरे दो अनमोल रतन 😍🤩😍 My two superstars that make my weekend a blockbuster 🤗 #MotherIndia #माँ #PatiParmeshwar #Dosa #Yummy #Hubby #Posers #Saturday #Ting !” Preity Zinta The actor shared a picture from last night as well. “Finally I made my dear friend @pareshghelani take a selfie with me cuz he is the REAL KAMLI from the movie SANJU & I cannot resist but be cheesy about it 🤩😍🤪🤩 #ting #Aboutlastnight #kamli #Sanju #selfie #lovingit ! Hahahah 😜,” read the image’s caption. alia bhatt, sara ali khan It is Sara Ali Khan’s birthday today and Alia Bhatt shared this photo wishing the actor. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi 2 Neha Dhupia is happily enjoying some quality time with husband Angad Bedi. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Looks like the couple had some good time in the sea. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Neha wrote with the photos, “Water babies … 🌊🐬🌅.” Karan Tacker Karan Tacker seems to be enjoying a vacation. Karan Tacker, aisha sharma Karan also shared a picture of himself with Satyameva Jayate’s star Aisha Sharma. Yami Gautam Yami Gautam took to social media to share these photos.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement