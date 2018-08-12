Have you seen these photos of Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif?

Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif shared photos on social media today. Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif shared photos on social media today.

Sunday looks like a family day for a few celebs of our B-town. While Salman Khan shared a click with his mother, Deepika Padukone was seen in a photo with her sister which was clicked by Ranveer Singh. Scroll to see all the happening photos of the day.

Salman Khan posted this photo with mother Salma Khan and wrote, “With the love of my life.” Salman Khan posted this photo with mother Salma Khan and wrote, “With the love of my life.”

Deepika shared a click with her sister Anisha Padukone and wrote, “me and my little…coz sisters are the bestest!!!❤️ 📸 @ranveersingh.” Deepika shared a click with her sister Anisha Padukone and wrote, “me and my little…coz sisters are the bestest!!!❤️ 📸 @ranveersingh.”

Katrina Kaif also posted a photo. “Taking flight ⛅️,” read the caption.

Preity Zinta seems to be having a family Sunday as well. “All that running was to get to this yummy Dosa 😋 quickly ! #ting #cheatday #Yummy #lovingit #saturday #AndhraDosa #Weekend,” wrote the actor in the caption of the photograph.

Preity shared another photo of her mother and her husband and wrote, “मेरे दो अनमोल रतन 😍🤩😍 My two superstars that make my weekend a blockbuster 🤗 #MotherIndia #माँ #PatiParmeshwar #Dosa #Yummy #Hubby #Posers #Saturday #Ting !” Preity shared another photo of her mother and her husband and wrote, “मेरे दो अनमोल रतन 😍🤩😍 My two superstars that make my weekend a blockbuster 🤗 #MotherIndia #माँ #PatiParmeshwar #Dosa #Yummy #Hubby #Posers #Saturday #Ting !”

The actor shared a picture from last night as well. “Finally I made my dear friend @pareshghelani take a selfie with me cuz he is the REAL KAMLI from the movie SANJU & I cannot resist but be cheesy about it 🤩😍🤪🤩 #ting #Aboutlastnight #kamli #Sanju #selfie #lovingit ! Hahahah 😜,” read the image’s caption. The actor shared a picture from last night as well. “Finally I made my dear friend @pareshghelani take a selfie with me cuz he is the REAL KAMLI from the movie SANJU & I cannot resist but be cheesy about it 🤩😍🤪🤩 #ting #Aboutlastnight #kamli #Sanju #selfie #lovingit ! Hahahah 😜,” read the image’s caption.

It is Sara Ali Khan’s birthday today and It is Sara Ali Khan’s birthday today and Alia Bhatt shared this photo wishing the actor.

Neha Dhupia is happily enjoying some quality time with husband Angad Bedi. Neha Dhupia is happily enjoying some quality time with husband Angad Bedi.

Looks like the couple had some good time in the sea. Looks like the couple had some good time in the sea.

Neha wrote with the photos, “Water babies … 🌊🐬🌅.” Neha wrote with the photos, “Water babies … 🌊🐬🌅.”

Karan Tacker seems to be enjoying a vacation.

Karan also shared a picture of himself with Satyameva Jayate’s star Aisha Sharma. Karan also shared a picture of himself with Satyameva Jayate’s star Aisha Sharma.

Yami Gautam took to social media to share these photos. Yami Gautam took to social media to share these photos.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd