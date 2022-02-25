Salman Khan dances with nephew Ahil and niece Ayat, fans call him ‘Best Mama’

Salman Khan is in Dubai for the concert Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded. Before his performance on Friday, the actor rehearsed for it with Pooja Hegde, Saiee Manjrekar, and other actors who have joined him in Dubai for the concert. A few rehearsals videos of Salman have surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, Salman is seen trying to make his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat dance on his songs “Allah Duhai” and “Hud Hud Dabangg”. But the kids look quite shy to perform in front of people.

As the video went viral on social media, many fans of Salman Khan gushed over his equation with children. One fan commented on the video saying, “Best mama❤❤❤”. Another fan wrote, “Very very cute.” Several other fans left heart emojis on the video.

Many photos from Salman’s rehearsals with Saiee Manjrekar and Pooja Hegde also surfaced on the fan pages of the actor. He is accompanied by Aayush Sharma, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Maniesh Paul, and Guru Randhawa among others on his tour.

Earlier on Friday, the Dabangg actor posted a picture of himself with Dubai’s skyline in the backdrop. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Looking fwd to perform in dubai yet again tonite for the #dabanggtourreloaded at the #expo2020.. 9pm at the DEC Arena @expo2020dubai #Dubai @thejaevents @sohailkhanofficial.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan.