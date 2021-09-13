Salman Khan dances to ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’ as crowd cheers in Turkey, videos go viral

When Salman Khan lets down his hair, it is always a treat for his fans. On Monday, a few videos of the actor went viral on the social media handles in which Salman was seen grooving to his popular track “Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din” in Turkey. The videos also show him performing the famous ‘towel step’ amid a crowd of cheering fans and friends. Salman, who looked extremely happy as he danced on the track, was seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a black leather jacket and a beret to the party.

The videos surfaced few hours after Salman posted a picture of himself on Instagram. Earlier in the day, Salman shared a picture of him in which he could be seen enjoying the sunrise of Cappadocia, Turkey. “Sunrise … #cappadocia #turkey,” he wrote with the image.

The actor is in Turkey to shoot for Tiger 3. Both Salman and Katrina have shot for some action sequences and the main song in the country. “We are filming a song there (Cappadocia). Like how we shot for ‘Swag Se Swagat’, the main song will be filmed here. I hope it is as successful as the last one. It will come at the end of the film,” Salman revealed to the media after his meeting with Turkey’s Tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

The film will see Salman back as the action hero. He will be seen playing RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina Kaif will play his partner Zoya. Actor Emraan Hashmi is also shooting for the film. He is reportedly playing the antagonist in the Maneesh Sharma directorial, which is the third film in the action-drama franchise.