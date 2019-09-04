Salman Khan’s dance at Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Visarjan cannot be missed

Salman Khan joined sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for Ganesh Visarjan on the second day of Ganesh Utsava. The Dabangg actor not only did Ganesh aarti with nephew Ahil but also danced with the crowd as the idol of Lord Ganesha was being taken for ‘visarjan’. Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Swara Bhasker, Daisy Shah, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi among others joined him in the festivities.

Filmmaker Atul Agnihotri shared a couple of videos of Salman from the celebration. While Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma carried the deity, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood matched steps on the dhol-tasha beats and celebrated the festival with full fervour. He even danced with niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Also seen in the videos were Arpita, Arbaaz, Sohail and their mother Salma Khan.

Several other videos of Salman Khan have been doing the rounds on social media.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Atul Agnihotri also posted a video from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Arpita and Aayush’s residence in Mumbai. In the video, Salman’s sister Alvira guided Katrina Kaif during the Ganesh aarti. Katrina came with sister Isabelle Kaif for the celebrations.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy with the third film in the superhit Dabangg franchise. Helmed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 also stars Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20, 2019.