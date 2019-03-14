Toggle Menu
Salman Khan takes off to Dubai for Da-Bangg: The Tour – Reloadedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/salman-khan-dabangg-tour-dubai-photos-5625652/

Salman Khan takes off to Dubai for Da-Bangg: The Tour – Reloaded

Salman Khan has flown to Dubai along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah and Katrina Kaif.

salman khan dabangg tour photos
Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva, salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are headed to Dubai for Da-Bangg Tour.

Salman Khan is all set to enthral Bollywood buffs in Dubai as he takes the popular Da-Bangg tour to the city. The actor has flown to Dubai along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva and Katrina Kaif. The stars were spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening.

As they took off to Dubai, Sonakshi shared a photo with Salman and Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva. Along with the photo, she wrote, “All set for the DabanggTourRelaoded.”

sonakshi sinha, salman khan dabangg tour
Sonakshi Sinha with Salman Khan and Prabhudheva. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Jacqueline too posted photos on her Instagram handle from the airport.

Jacqueline Fernandez dabangg tour
Jacqueline Fernandez posted an Instagram story from the airport.

Salman, a couple of days back, teased fans with a poster of the concert and wrote, “Hello #dubai ..hoping to see u on 15th March so if u have not pls book ur tkts now.”

Advertising

Da-Bangg: The Tour-Reloaded will take place on March 15 in Dubai. Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul will also entertain the audience at the live concert.

salman khan dabangg tour dubai
Salman Khan was clicked with Shera at the Mumbai airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Jacqueline Fernandez leaves for Dubai to perform at the Da-Bangg Tour. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
katrina kaif photos
Katrina Kaif spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
prabhudheva dabangg 3
Filmmaker Prabhudheva photographed at the Mumbai airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
daisy shah dabangg tour
Daisy Shah also accompanies Salman Khan and others. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the movies front, Salman Khan has period drama Bharat releasing in June. The film also stars Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and others.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Five reasons to watch Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister
2 Five reasons to watch Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph
3 Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 13: Kartik-Kriti film remains steady