Salman Khan takes off to Dubai for Da-Bangg: The Tour – Reloaded

Salman Khan is all set to enthral Bollywood buffs in Dubai as he takes the popular Da-Bangg tour to the city. The actor has flown to Dubai along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva and Katrina Kaif. The stars were spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening.

Advertising

As they took off to Dubai, Sonakshi shared a photo with Salman and Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva. Along with the photo, she wrote, “All set for the DabanggTourRelaoded.”

Jacqueline too posted photos on her Instagram handle from the airport.

Salman, a couple of days back, teased fans with a poster of the concert and wrote, “Hello #dubai ..hoping to see u on 15th March so if u have not pls book ur tkts now.”

Advertising

Da-Bangg: The Tour-Reloaded will take place on March 15 in Dubai. Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul will also entertain the audience at the live concert.

On the movies front, Salman Khan has period drama Bharat releasing in June. The film also stars Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and others.