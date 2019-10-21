Dabangg 3: Salman Khan introduces Rajjo aka Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared the third poster of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. The poster features Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role as Rajjo, the wife of Salman’s character Chulbul Panday.

However, there’s a twist. While we have seen very submissive avatar of Sonakshi in the first two installments, it seems the audience will get to see a slightly Dabangg side of the actor’s character in the third film from the popular franchise.

Along with the poster, Salman posted a video in which he says, “Yeh hai humari super sexy Mrs Rajjo… Waah, kya baat hai. Abhi bhi humari habibi (This is my super sexy Rajjo. Wow, she is still my habibi)”

The chemistry between Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo has been appreciated by the audience in the previous films. Now with Dabangg 3, the makers seems to be making sure to take it one level up.

Dabangg 3 was wrapped up on October 6 this year, which was also the birth anniversary of late superstar Vinod Khanna. Salman, sharing a video on Twitter, remembered the legend.

Khanna, who passed away on April 27, 2017 at the age of 70, played the role of Chulbul Pandey’s father Prajapati Pandey in the first two films in the Dabangg franchise, fronted by Salman.

Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the Dabangg series that started in 2010. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second film was helmed by producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. Prabhudeva will be taking over as the director for the third film.

Dabangg 3 introduces Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep joins the franchise in the third film, which releases on December 20 this year.