Salman Khan shares an exclusive still from Dabangg 3

Bollywood star Salman Khan recently took to his Instagram handle to share an exclusive still from Dabangg 3. The actor is currently shooting for the third installment of the Dabangg franchise in Indore.

Sharing a photo which features the actor’s silhouette, Salman wrote, “Shooting for #dabangg3 on the beautiful ghats of Narmada.”

Not too long ago, the actor had shared a picture of himself with filmmaker-choreographer Prabhudheva from the sets of the upcoming cop-actioner. He had even shared a clip of himself with brother Arbaaz Khan announcing the shooting schedule of the film.

Dabangg, which had released in 2010, marked the Bollywood debut of Sonakshi Sinha and was helmed by Abhinav Kashyap. The sequel Dabangg 2 was directed by Arbaaz Khan. The upcoming action-drama will be helmed by Prabhudheva.

The Dabangg movies feature Salman Khan as the corrupt cop Chulbul Pandey, who through certain misadventures and random accidents always finds himself on the wrong side of the rich and powerful.

The Dabangg films have been box office successes and the first in the series had even received critical acclaim for its comic-book style action choreography. In fact, Dabangg was recently hailed for its camera work by Avengers Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who said that he particularly enjoyed the cinematography of the movies.

“I’m an action director so I saw Dabangg many years ago and then Dabangg 2. I thought the camera work was great in these films. The tone and energy is also great. So, I certainly know Salman Khan,” Joe had said during his recent visit to Mumbai.

Apart from Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is also looking forward to the release of his multi-starrer Bharat.