Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha’s Dabangg 3 to release next year

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are gearing up for much-awaited project Dabangg 3, which will soon go on floors. Both the stars made the official announcement on their Instagram account. They revealed that the film will hit screens next year. On September 10, Bollywood film Dabangg completed eight years and celebrating the occasion, Salman took to Instagram and wrote, “Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko… thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey…see u in #Dabangg3 next year.”

Soon, Sonakshi thanked her fans and the audience for the love they showered on her as Rajjo. The actor had started off her career in the film industry with Dabangg.

The Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi actor wrote, “8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of #chulbulandrajjo, 8 years of me doing what i love the most! Thank you @beingsalmankhan, @arbaazkhanofficial, #AbhinavKashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love ❤️ see u in #dabangg3 next year!!!”

Dabangg franchise’s first installment marked the debut of Arbaaz Khan as a producer and Abhinav Kashyap as a director.

Recalling the experience of choreographing Salman, choreographer Mudassar Khan wrote, “Mudassar Khan: 8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years in the Industry, 8 years of changed life, 8 years of no luking back,

8 years of learning cinema, camera, challenge, struggle amd hardwork.. Thank you @beingsalmankhan sir, 🙏🙏🙏 for everything.”

He also thanked the makers for believing in him, “Thank you @arbaazkhanofficial, @aslisona #AbhinavKashyap for believing in me ! And thank YOU all, for all the love ❤️ . Ill try my best to give my best infuture also. Thank you God, momdad, family, and my Amazing Team.”

