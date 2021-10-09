Salman Khan cuts a cake with Sajid Khan as they celebrate Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary, watch video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday celebrated the anniversary of the late Wajid Khan‘s birth anniversary with his brother and music partner Sajid Khan. Wajid passed away in June 2020 due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 47.

The Instagram account of Sajid–Wajid, as the duo were called, shared a video in which Salman can be singing the birthday song with Sajid Khan as they cut a cake. Salman blew the candle out.

The video’s caption read, “Kaise bataye Kisko sunaye kitna tumhe hum chahte hai ❤️ WE LOVE YOU WAJID, the world loves you @beingsalmankhan #SajidWajid #Salmankhan #TaaleemMusic #HappyBirthday.”

Iulia Vantur can also be seen in the video.

Wajid along with elder brother Sajid started their music career together as ‘Sajid-Wajid’. Their first Bollywood project was with Salman Khan itself, in his 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. They went on to compose the music for Hello Brother, Partner, Hello, God Tussi Great Ho, Wanted, Veer, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Ek Tha Tiger.

Their most popular association with Salman was the Dabangg franchise, with Dabangg 3 also being Sajid-Wajid’s last work together.