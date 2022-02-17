When Salman Khan could not attend his own event due to his ‘loyal fans’: ‘We were made to leave’

Superstars are treated like demi-gods in India and while talking about the stardom of celebrities in a recent chat, producer Boney Kapoor recalled the frenzy he had witnessed during the promotions of Salman Khan starrer Wanted. Kapoor compared Salman’s fan following to that of Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in their respective eras.

Boney recalled an incident during the promotions of Wanted and revealed that the crowd had overwhelmed them to a degree that they couldn’t even attend their film’s event.

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Boney said, “We were in Kolkata to attend an event at the football stadium. We reached the venue but the police requested us to leave. That’s because people who were inside the stadium were just to the capacity, but people outside were ten times more. We couldn’t even go through the entire event. We were made to leave. Salman has that kind of loyal fans.”

Boney Kapoor, who has bankrolled Salman Khan starrer No Entry in 2005, is gearing up for the release of his Tamil project Valimai, spearheaded by Ajith Kumar. After getting postponed due to the third wave of the Covid-19, the actioner is now set to release in theatres on February 24.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also features Huma S Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, and Pugazh.