Salman Khan sends food supplies to villages near his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan has provided food supplies to the needy living near his Panvel farmhouse. In a video posted on social media, Khan can be seen sending bullock carts and tractors full of essentials to nearby villages. Bollywood stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Kamaal Khan, Niketan Madhok, Waluscha De Sousa and others have also contributed to the cause.

“Thanks for the contribution… Thank you all @Asli_Jacqueline @IuliaVantur @Iamrahulkanal @imKamaalKhan @NiketanMadhok @Iamwaluscha #AbhirajMinawala,” Salman wrote along with an Instagram video of celebrities putting supplies on carts and tractors.

Salman Khan is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the national lockdown was announced in March. He has been sharing videos on social media applauding frontline workers and urging fans to practice social distancing.

In March, the superstar pledged to support 25,000 daily wage workers of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), whose livelihood has been severely affected.

Salman Khan even released a song titled “Pyaar Karona”, apart from helping Bollywood paparazzi who are currently out of work.

