Salman Khan congratulates Nikhat Zareen on her first World Championship medal, she says ‘a dream has come true’

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won her first World Championship medal, a gold in the 52 kg category. Her win got her many congratulatory messages from across the country, but the one message that meant the world to her was from Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Nikhat is a huge fan of Salman, and it is her dream to meet the actor.

On Friday, Salman wrote on Twitter, “Congratzz on this gold Nikhat … @nikhat_zareen.” Excited to see Salman’s tweet, Nikhat responded, “Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special. I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.😭❤️🫶.”

Salman had a funny reply to Nikhat as he tweeted, “Just don’t knock me out 😂😁. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone….”.

Besides Salman, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the boxer on her big win. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Nikhat Zareen World Champion! Badhai Badhai Badhai.. India India India !!!”. Anushka congratulated the World Champion on Instagram as she wrote, “Congratulations! Well done Nikhat Zareen. You’ve made the nation proud.”

T 4290 – Nikhat Zareen world Champion ! Badhai Badhai Badhai 👏 👏👏.. INDIA INDIA INDIA !!!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cZmwLeJ4s8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 20, 2022

Ajay Devgn had written on Twitter, “It’s such an incredible thing to see Indian Women reach heights we only just imagined. Wow @nikhat_zareen. So happy for you & your team. Heartiest congratulations for winning the gold medal. 🇮🇳 is happy 🎉”

It’s such an incredible thing to see Indian Women reach heights we only just imagined. Wow @nikhat_zareen. So happy for you & your team. Heartiest congratulations for winning the gold medal. 🇮🇳 is happy 🎉 pic.twitter.com/4E2Cqzqpqq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 20, 2022

During an interaction with The Indian Express, Nikhat had shared she would want Alia Bhatt to play her role if ever a biopic is made on her.