scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Must Read

Salman Khan congratulates Nikhat Zareen on her first World Championship medal, she says ‘a dream has come true’

Besides Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra also congratulated Nikhat Zareen on her big win.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 21, 2022 2:22:42 pm
salman khan nikhat zareenSalman Khan wished Nikhat Zareen on her gold medal win. (Photo: BFI, AFP Images)

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won her first World Championship medal, a gold in the 52 kg category. Her win got her many congratulatory messages from across the country, but the one message that meant the world to her was from Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Nikhat is a huge fan of Salman, and it is her dream to meet the actor.

On Friday, Salman wrote on Twitter, “Congratzz on this gold Nikhat … @nikhat_zareen.” Excited to see Salman’s tweet, Nikhat responded, “Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special. I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.😭❤️🫶.”

Also read |Don’t wear shorts they would tell Nikhat, today she is a world champion: Father Jameel

Salman had a funny reply to Nikhat as he tweeted, “Just don’t knock me out 😂😁. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone….”.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Besides Salman, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the boxer on her big win. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Nikhat Zareen World Champion! Badhai Badhai Badhai.. India India India !!!”. Anushka congratulated the World Champion on Instagram as she wrote, “Congratulations! Well done Nikhat Zareen. You’ve made the nation proud.”

Ajay Devgn had written on Twitter, “It’s such an incredible thing to see Indian Women reach heights we only just imagined. Wow @nikhat_zareen. So happy for you & your team. Heartiest congratulations for winning the gold medal. 🇮🇳 is happy 🎉”

During an interaction with The Indian Express, Nikhat had shared she would want Alia Bhatt to play her role if ever a biopic is made on her.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan cannes
Hina Khan brings glam to Cannes 2022

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement