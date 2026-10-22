‘Itni izzat toh de hi sakte ho’: Salman Khan confronts paparazzi at Mumbai press meet

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has doubled down on his rant against the paparazzi for shooting actors, particularly female actors, from inappropriate angles. The actor, who first strongly expressed his displeasure against the prevalent practice on an episode of Bigg Boss 20, reminded the paparazzi to correct it during the press conference of IIFA Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Salman Khan made his first public appearance at the IIFA press conference since his security was stepped up following Sunday’s shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff. As the paparazzi clicked his pictures on the red carpet, Salman said, “Peechhe ka yaad rakhna. Itni izzat toh de hi sakte ho sab log (Don’t forget to not click pictures from the back. You all can give us this much respect at least).”

Salman also doubled down on his stance on this malpractice last week when he appeared on the season premiere of Koffee with Karan 9 on JioHotstar. “Ever since PR has come, people pay for sightings. I was speaking for people who don’t want it. Those are bad angles. Whoever came up with the idea of a phone camera has ruined our lives. ‘Guess who’ always used to bother me,” said Salman.

Salman Khan once again warned the paparazzi today, saying, “Peechhe ka yaad rakhna,” a clear warning against taking back shots of actresses. There’s a different level of fear when Salman speaks in Bollywood. Everyone knows to listen. 🔥 https://t.co/k6G26rSpsk — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 22, 2026

Salman Khan’s firm message on Bigg Boss 20

Last month, on a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of his popular reality show Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan took off his shirt and wiped off the makeup, as he addressed the trolls who have been mocking him for his changing appearance. In the video, Salman said he gets to know who trolls him, but chooses not to react. “I know who trolls me. We have so many fan clubs that we know who does what. We just choose not to react,” he said.

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“They are making money by putting you down, and there might be heroes or producers who would encourage this by paying some money. Then people talk about corruption. For money, they give four or five stars to films. That is also a huge corruption. So are you in any position to talk about ethics or morals?,” the actor added.

Salman Khan also appeared to indirectly address the trolling of Katrina Kaif following her appearance at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. After videos of Katrina from the event surfaced online, some social media users targeted her over her weight gain.

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Without naming anyone, Salman spoke about post-pregnancy weight gain and questioned the trolling around it. “Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Everyone gains weight while pregnancy. When she will return to films, she will be fit. She wants to spend time with her family,” he said.