Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Salman Khan confirms Ram Charan’s cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ji Jaan: ‘I thought he was kidding’

Salman Khan shared that Ram Charan will have a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

salman khan, ram charanSalman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will feature a cameo by Ram Charan (right).

Salman Khan is presently working on his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and while promoting Chiranjeevi’s God Father on Saturday, the Bigg Boss host confirmed that his next film will feature a cameo by Ram Charan. Salman shared that the RRR star came to meet him while he was shooting Hyderabad with Venkatesh Daggubati, who also appears in a cameo role in the film. The Bigg Boss host said that Ram Charan just wanted to share the screen space with the two stars.

“He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘no-no’. But he said ‘I want to be with you in the same frame’. I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning he got his vanity van, he even got his costume. He was there before us. So I asked him, ‘what are you doing?’ To which he said I just want to be here,” Salman recalled.

Salman shared how he was happy to have Ram Chatan on board but he asked him if it was okay for him to be there, Ram replied in the affirmative. Salman shared, “That’s how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting.”

Ram Charan’s RRR has been receiving a lot of love from the West. Even though the SS Rajamouli is not India’s contender at the Oscars, the makers are running a strong campaign in Hollywood and are fighting for a spot in other categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, among many others. Ram Charan, along with Jr Ntr, has been named as one of the hopefuls in the Best Actor category, as per Variety.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 09:28:33 pm
