Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Salman Khan confirms ‘Prem will return’ in a new Sooraj Barjatya film: ‘And he will get married too’

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Sooraj Barjatya had called Salman Khan a "family guy" and said that their next film together will "take some time".

Sooraj Barjatya- Salman KhanSooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan at the screening of Uunchai in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sooraj Barjatya attended a special screening of his upcoming film Uunchai in Mumbai on Wednesday. The evening saw a lot of Bollywood celebs in attendance, including Salman Khan. Salman has starred in several Sooraj Bharjatya films over the years. And now, they seemingly confirmed another reunion.

Rumours of Salman Khan reuniting with Sooraj Barjatya have been doing rounds for a few years now. They last worked together on 2015’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. After Barjatya confirmed the rumours in an interview with indianexpress.com earlier, the actor-director duo has now spoken about what their next film together could be.

 

At the Uunchai premiere, when Salman Khan walked the red carpet with the filmmaker, the media stationed there asked Sooraj if he has ideas on creating a new version of Salman’s iconic Prem series of characters in his next film? Responding to them, Sooraj said, “Prem will return,” and added, “title registered.” Salman then jokingly said, “Prem will return and he will make sure that he gets married too. Inhone picture ka title bhi announce bhi kar diya, Prem Ki Shaadi.”

Salman and Sooraj have earlier collaborated on iconic films such as Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Their last film together was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

About his next project with Salman, Sooraj had told indianexpress.com, that the film will ‘take some time’, and had also called the superstar a ‘family guy’.

He had shared, “Honestly there are months when we don’t talk or meet. He is also busy; I keep to myself when I am writing. But we keep talking and he keeps encouraging me to make more films. He keeps encouraging me to make more family films. He says, ‘Let’s make what we used to make, bring back that.’ He trusts me with the family films. Essentially, if you ask me, he is a family guy. If you go into the core of Salman Khan, what he projects sometimes is something else because essentially, he is that elder son who loves his brothers, sisters and respects his parents so much. I have never seen someone more respectful than him.”

