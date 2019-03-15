Dabangg 3 to release in December 2019, Salman Khan confirms

Salman Khan on Thursday confirmed that shooting of Dabangg 3 will begin on April 1 and the film will release in December 2019. While at a press conference for Da-Bangg: The Tour – Reloaded in Dubai, Salman also confirmed that the film will star Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva is directing the film.

“We start on April 1 and release the film in December,” Salman shared.

Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the Dabangg series that started in 2010. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second film was directed by producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. Prabhudheva, who is directing the third film, has earlier worked with Salman in Wanted (2009).

Dabangg won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Salman Khan will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar film Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif. The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover among others. This is the official remake of Korean film Ode to My Father.

Salman was last seen in 2018’s Race 3 that did not perform as well as his other films at the box office.

Just a few days ago, the release date of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra was announced as Christmas 2019, and it is in close proximity with Dabangg 3. It is yet to be seen if either of these films will move their release date.