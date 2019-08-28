Salman Khan on 31 years in Bollywood: Thanks to every one who’s been part of this journey

Salman Khan has completed 31 years in the film industry and the superstar has thanked his fans for playing a huge part in this journey.

The 53-year-old actor took to his social media accounts to mark the occasion and shared a photograph from his childhood.

“A big thank you to the Indian film industry and to every one who has been a part of this 31 year journey, especially all my fans and well wishers who have made this amazing journey possible…” Salman wrote on his social media accounts.

The eldest of the three sons of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman started his Bollywood journey with 1988’s Biwi Ho To Aisi, which starred Rekha and Farooq Shaikh in the lead.

But it was 1989’s Maine Pyar Kiya that cemented his position as a lead hero in Bollywood.

He followed it up with films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Khamoshi (1996), Judwaa (1997) and Biwi No.1 (1999), among others.

In the last one decade, Salman has given blockbusters such as Dabangg (2010), Ready (2011), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

His most recent release was Bharat and he is currently working on Dabangg 3.