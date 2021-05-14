scorecardresearch
Friday, May 14, 2021
Salman Khan chooses Eid to receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

While promoting Radhe recently, Salman Khan spoke about the need for getting vaccinated. He received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine along with brother Sohail Khan and actor Waluscha De Sousa on Friday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2021 8:32:03 pm
salman khan vaccinationSalman Khan's latest film Radhe released on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan, along with his brother Sohail Khan, received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a booth in Mumbai’s Dadar on Friday. Actor Waluscha De Sousa was also spotted along with the Khan brothers. Salman, whose Eid release Radhe continues to receive a mixed response, chose the festive day for the much-needed jab.

Salman and Sohail kept it casual while walking into the vaccination centre. The actor had received his first dose in March this year.

salman khan vaccination Salman Khan at vaccination centre. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) salman khan covid 19 vaccine second dose Salman Khan received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sohail khan covid vaccine Brother Sohail Khan accompanied Salman Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sohail vaccine covid 19 Sohail Khan was dressed casually. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Waluscha De Sousa vaccination photos Waluscha De Sousa was also clicked at the vaccination centre. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Waluscha De Sousa vaccine salman Waluscha De Sousa gave company to Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Waluscha De Sousa covid 19 vaccine salman sohail Waluscha De Sousa walking out of the vaccination centre. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan recently spoke about the need for getting vaccinated. During a virtual press conference for Radhe, he revealed that his parents Salma Khan and Salim Khan have taken both the shots and are safe. Salman added, “Getting vaccinated doesn’t mean you are safe from Covid-19. It just builds your immunity to fight against the virus. You don’t have to fight for your life unless you have some comorbidities.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The actor even urged fans to get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated.

Salman Khan, who promised a film on Eid, gifted fans Radhe this year.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Radhe a half-star rating. She wrote in her review, “That’s the thing with Bhai movies. No putting pressure on the brain. Just a string of one-liners. A series of songs featuring jerking pelvises. That familiar bracelet with the blue stone. And no evidence of a plot. Not a shred.”

