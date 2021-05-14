Salman Khan chooses Eid to receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Salman Khan, along with his brother Sohail Khan, received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a booth in Mumbai’s Dadar on Friday. Actor Waluscha De Sousa was also spotted along with the Khan brothers. Salman, whose Eid release Radhe continues to receive a mixed response, chose the festive day for the much-needed jab.

Salman and Sohail kept it casual while walking into the vaccination centre. The actor had received his first dose in March this year.

Salman Khan recently spoke about the need for getting vaccinated. During a virtual press conference for Radhe, he revealed that his parents Salma Khan and Salim Khan have taken both the shots and are safe. Salman added, “Getting vaccinated doesn’t mean you are safe from Covid-19. It just builds your immunity to fight against the virus. You don’t have to fight for your life unless you have some comorbidities.”

The actor even urged fans to get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated.

Salman Khan, who promised a film on Eid, gifted fans Radhe this year.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Radhe a half-star rating. She wrote in her review, “That’s the thing with Bhai movies. No putting pressure on the brain. Just a string of one-liners. A series of songs featuring jerking pelvises. That familiar bracelet with the blue stone. And no evidence of a plot. Not a shred.”