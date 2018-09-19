Salman Khan spends quality time with differntly-abled children in Jaipur

Salman Khan with Bina Kak in Jaipur. Salman Khan with Bina Kak in Jaipur.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday inaugurated Umang’s centre for differntly-abled children in Jaipur. After unveiling the plaque, Khan spent over an hour with the children. Trustee of the NGO Umang and former Rajasthan tourism minister Bina Kak showed Salman the various services and facilities available at the centre. On the occasion, Salman said he has been associated with Umang for many years. The centre will take care of around 300 children.

Responding to a question, Khan told reporters that he is very fond of Rajasthan and that he loves visiting Jaipur.

