Salman Khan cheers for Preity Zinta’s IPL team 2 days after Kings XI Punjab’s win; fans call it a sequel to his 2014 ‘Zinta’s team won kya’ viral tweet

Salman Khan has been heading a Preity Zinta appreciation club for years. Ever since his longtime co-star acquired the team Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, Salman has been cheering for her quite vocally on X. This Monday was no different as he took to the platform to congratulate Preity for her team’s performance in the ongoing edition of IPL.

“Well done Zinta,Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well …. @realpreityzinta,” Salman wrote on X. However, fans were quick to point out that the actor’s shoutout is rather delayed as it comes almost tw0 days after Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Saturday. Some X users also used Salman’s latest X post as an opportunity to pull out his past tweets, some of which went viral.