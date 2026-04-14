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Salman Khan cheers for Preity Zinta’s IPL team 2 days after Kings XI Punjab’s win; fans call it a sequel to his 2014 ‘Zinta’s team won kya’ viral tweet
Salman Khan congratulated longtime co-star Preity Zinta for her IPL team performing well. But his tweet came two days after Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.
Salman Khan has been heading a Preity Zinta appreciation club for years. Ever since his longtime co-star acquired the team Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, Salman has been cheering for her quite vocally on X. This Monday was no different as he took to the platform to congratulate Preity for her team’s performance in the ongoing edition of IPL.
“Well done Zinta,Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well …. @realpreityzinta,” Salman wrote on X. However, fans were quick to point out that the actor’s shoutout is rather delayed as it comes almost tw0 days after Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Saturday. Some X users also used Salman’s latest X post as an opportunity to pull out his past tweets, some of which went viral.
Well done Zinta,Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well …. @realpreityzinta
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 13, 2026
The most memorable of them was from IPL 2014, when after Kings XI Punjab won a match, Salman tweeted rather nonchalantly, “Zinta’s team won kya?” “We finally got the sequel of this legendary tweet (crying emojis),” commented an X user on Salman’s latest tweet, along with a screenshot of the viral 2014 tweet.
Another X user pulled out Salman’s tweet from IPL 2015 when he shared a selfie of him watching Preity speak from the stadium on television inside his gym. “Come on Zinta. Me watching you Zinta,” wrote the actor. An X user, who has been documenting all of Salman’s shoutouts for Preity over the years, wrote, “Finally we got a follow up tweet…,” along with the popular Titanic meme of “It’s been 84 years…”
Finally we got a follow up tweet… pic.twitter.com/1PsfSCdZmH
— Halla Bol 💓 (@PitchingOutside) April 13, 2026
An X user also lauded Salman’s quirky originality by tweeting, “In a world full of ChatGPT content, be a Salman bhai tweet (red heart emoji).” Another X user shared the popular meme of Salman from his 2014 hit action thriller, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick — “Dil mein aata hu, samajh mein nahi.” “Bhai ke farmhouse pe network issues hai. Tweet aaj post hua,” commented a third user.
While Preity’s team has never won the IPL so far, she’s been the owner of Kings XI Punjab since the league’s inception since 2008. So has been Shah Rukh Khan, who owns the team Kolkata Knight Riders, which won the league thrice in 2012, 2014, and 2024. Several X users also asked why Salman never tweets to cheer for Shah Rukh’s team.
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Salman and Preity have shared screen space in memorable films like Raj Kanwar’s 2000 romantic film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega…, Abbas-Mustan’s 2001 romantic drama Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Shirish Kunder’s 2006 romantic comedy Jaan-E-Mann, Samir Karnik’s 2008 dramedy Heroes, and Prem Soni’s 2009 rom-com Me and Mrs. Khanna.
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