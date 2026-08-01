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Salman Khan celebrates ‘bada bhai’ Sanjay Dutt with warm hug: ‘Baba forever’
Salman Khan shared a post with Sanjay Dutt celebrating their decades-long friendship.
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt share a decades-long friendship and in the early hours of Saturday, Salman took to social media to share two heartwarming photographs of himself embracing his longtime friend, confidant and brother-like figure, Sanjay. The post quickly went viral, offering a glimpse into one of Bollywood’s most enduring friendships and the deep camaraderie the two actors have shared over the years.
Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, “Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba.” (Baba forever. A baba is always a baba. Sanju Baba belongs to all of us, and now he is a father to his own children too. My elder brother Sanjay Dutt. May Allah, Bhagwan and Jesus always keep this man happy. I love you, Baba.) The post was set to the song Chal Mere Bhai, a nod to the film the two actors starred in together.
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The post received love from Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, who commented, “Brothers for life,” while his daughter, Trishala Dutt, reacted with a string of pink heart emojis. The photographs are believed to have been taken during Sanjay’s 67th birthday celebrations on July 29, with Salman’s post serving as a belated birthday wish.
Salman and Sanjay were recently seen in special appearances in the Saudi action film 7 Dogs. Over the years, they have shared screen space in films such as Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai and Yeh Hai Jalwa. Sanjay was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, while Salman will next headline an action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. There is still no official update on the release of his war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
During the recent CJP protests, Salman had shared a post in support of the students, that was applauded by many of his fans, especially because many of the A-list Bollywood stars, until then, had stayed mum on the subject. Salman later shared a post requesting Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike when he wrote, “Sonam, It’s done bro.” It just so happened that hours later Sonam ended his fast, amid the protests.
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