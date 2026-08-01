Salman Khan celebrates ‘bada bhai’ Sanjay Dutt with warm hug: ‘Baba forever’

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt share a decades-long friendship and in the early hours of Saturday, Salman took to social media to share two heartwarming photographs of himself embracing his longtime friend, confidant and brother-like figure, Sanjay. The post quickly went viral, offering a glimpse into one of Bollywood’s most enduring friendships and the deep camaraderie the two actors have shared over the years.

Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, “Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba.” (Baba forever. A baba is always a baba. Sanju Baba belongs to all of us, and now he is a father to his own children too. My elder brother Sanjay Dutt. May Allah, Bhagwan and Jesus always keep this man happy. I love you, Baba.) The post was set to the song Chal Mere Bhai, a nod to the film the two actors starred in together.