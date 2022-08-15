scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Salman Khan celebrates 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger with Tiger 3 teaser: ‘Tiger is back,’ watch video

As Ek Tha Tiger turns 10, lead star Salman Khan shared a new teaser announcing the release date of Tiger 3. The film releases in April next year.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 15, 2022 4:28:48 pm
salman khan, katrina kaif, tiger 3Tiger 3 is set to release on April 21 next year.

As Ek Tha Tiger turns 10 today, lead star Salman Khan took to social media to announce the release date of its third installment. The action drama that also stars Katrina Kaif will release on April 21, 2023. Khan’s tweet also mentioned that Tiger 3 will also hit cinema halls in Telugu and Tamil.

“#10YearsOfEkThaTiger…And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” Salman Khan tweeted.

Also Read |When Salman Khan predicted his ‘Tiger Jodi’ with Katrina Kaif would go a long way: 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger

The teaser video opens with footage from Ek Tha Tiger Hai which was released in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. As Salman and Katrina pack punches and kicks, the screen showcases the release date mentioning ‘Tiger is back’.

While the third installment is directed by Maneesh Sharma, Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan, and the sequel by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger 3 marks Maneesh’s first collaboration with Salman. Maneesh is known for directing films like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan and Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma-starrer Band Baaja Baaraat. He also produced YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which starred Ranveer Singh in the titular role.

Also Read |Salman Khan bats for Katrina Kaif: ‘She has worked really hard’

Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan will also have a cameo in the thriller.

Speaking about sharing screen with SRK, Salman during a media interaction on his birthday last year had said, “We are coming together in Tiger and Pathaan. Tiger 3 should be released by December 2022, before that Pathaan will release. Then maybe both of us will come together.” While Tiger 3 was set to release in December, the Covid-19 pandemic caused the delay.

