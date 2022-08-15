Salman Khan celebrates 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger with Tiger 3 teaser: ‘Tiger is back,’ watch video

August 15, 2022 4:28:48 pm
As Ek Tha Tiger turns 10 today, lead star Salman Khan took to social media to announce the release date of its third installment. The action drama that also stars Katrina Kaif will release on April 21, 2023. Khan’s tweet also mentioned that Tiger 3 will also hit cinema halls in Telugu and Tamil.
“#10YearsOfEkThaTiger…And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” Salman Khan tweeted.
The teaser video opens with footage from Ek Tha Tiger Hai which was released in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. As Salman and Katrina pack punches and kicks, the screen showcases the release date mentioning ‘Tiger is back’.
#10YearsOfEkThaTiger…And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid
2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April
2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | @kabirkhankk | @aliabbaszafar | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/lYVckrp3au
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 15, 2022
While the third installment is directed by Maneesh Sharma, Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan, and the sequel by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger 3 marks Maneesh’s first collaboration with Salman. Maneesh is known for directing films like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan and Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma-starrer Band Baaja Baaraat. He also produced YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which starred Ranveer Singh in the titular role.
Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan will also have a cameo in the thriller.
Subscriber Only Stories
Speaking about sharing screen with SRK, Salman during a media interaction on his birthday last year had said, “We are coming together in Tiger and Pathaan. Tiger 3 should be released by December 2022, before that Pathaan will release. Then maybe both of us will come together.” While Tiger 3 was set to release in December, the Covid-19 pandemic caused the delay.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Latest News
Cash-strapped Britons give up pets as living costs soar
Salman Khan celebrates 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger with Tiger 3 teaser: ‘Tiger is back,’ watch video
Gujarat: Vector-borne diseases rising, may go up further after monsoon, say health officials
Varisu video from sets leaked: Vijay, Sarathkumar, and Prabhu shoot scene at hospital. Watch
For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
Indigenous artillery gun salute, flag hoisting across continents: How the Indian armed forces observed the 76th I-Day
Apple wanted to ‘build business together’ with Facebook before ad feud: Report
Chennai This Week: An exciting bunch of live music shows and generous doses of laughter
OnePlus working on a foldable phone? CEO Pete Lau shares a teaser
CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card 2022 Released: Check how to download
Tricolour reflects aspiration of people: Tripura CM Saha at I-Day programme
The RSS didn’t contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle’s legacy