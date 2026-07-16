‘If Salman Khan causes you a loss, he makes sure you earn twice as much’: Paresh Rawal 

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has opened up about his long association with Salman Khan and the Khan family, saying he has never faced any issues while working with the superstar. Recalling their collaborations, Paresh said Salman was never late for his shoots and added that if anyone ever suffered a loss because of him, Salman would make sure to make up for it. The actor also shared how veteran screenwriter Salim Khan became a mentor to him, offering career advice that stayed with him for years.

Speaking about working with Salman, Paresh dismissed the perception that the superstar is difficult to work with.

“Salman has never cancelled my shoot. And even if you ever suffer a loss because of Salman, he will make sure you gain twice as much. I’ve never had any friction with him. He has never come late for my shoots. We’ve worked together in Ready and Tiger Zinda Hai. He’s a very friendly person and a great guy,” he said.

Paresh Rawal on his bond with Salim Khan

“That entire household is so dear to me,” Paresh said as he went on to share how his friendship with Salim Khan began and the invaluable career advice the veteran screenwriter gave him.

Paresh recalled meeting Salim Khan after the release of Arjun.

“Someone called me saying Salim Khan wanted to meet me. I went to his house around 11 in the morning. From 11.30 am till nearly 2.30 pm, he kept asking me if I’d like tea, coffee or food. He spoke to me at length.”

According to Paresh, Salim praised his restrained performance in Arjun.

“He told me, ‘I liked your portrayal in Arjun. You didn’t try to be clever. You performed beautifully, which is rare because villains often overdo it. You didn’t become a victim of mannerisms.’ He then spoke about my theatre work and my approach to acting.”

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The actor said Salim even invited him over whenever he wished.

“He asked me if I drank. I said yes. He laughed and said, ‘Then come over sometime. I’m usually free.’ After that, I began visiting him regularly.”

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‘Learn to say no’

One piece of advice from Salim Khan stayed with Paresh throughout his career.

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“I had signed a film being directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s son. Salim saab called me and asked, ‘Why are you doing films like this? You’re an actor who will never be short of work.’ Then he told me something I’ll never forget: ‘Learn to say no. The day you learn to say no, you’ll earn more money and get better work.'”

Paresh added that Salim also assured him, “Whenever you need anything, my doors are always open.”

The midnight meal at Salim Khan’s home

Recalling another memorable incident, Paresh said he once landed at Salim Khan’s residence close to 1 am after finding no restaurants open during a bandh in Mumbai.

“I looked up and saw that the lights in the balcony were off but the kitchen light was on. I went upstairs and found the cook asleep. I asked him if he could give us some dal-chawal and whether Salim saab had gone to bed.”

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The cook served them food along with a bottle of whisky, treating them just as Salim would have.

“About 15 minutes later, he brought dal, rice and eggs. We ate and left.”

The next morning, Salim called him.

“I thought he would scold me for entering the house without informing him. Instead, he asked, ‘Why did you leave without telling me? You should have woken me up.’ That’s the kind of man Salim Khan is.”

Calling the veteran writer a “noble, blue-blooded gentleman,” Paresh concluded, “I have immense respect for him and the entire Khan family.”

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Paresh Rawal and Salman Khan have shared screen space in several films over the years, including Andaz Apna Apna, Ready, Tiger Zinda Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.