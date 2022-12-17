scorecardresearch
Salman Khan teases his cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s Ved, shows off his ‘swag’. Watch

Salman Khan has shared a teaser of his song 'Ved Lavlay' in Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut movie Ved. The film release in the theaters on December 30.

Salman Khan- Riteish Deshmukh- VedA glimpse from Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming Marathi movie Ved. (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)
On Riteish Deshmukh’s 44th birthday on Saturday, actor Salman Khan had a special gift for him. He shared the teaser of his cameo appearance in one of the songs of Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Ved. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh and Ashok Saraf, the movie will hit the theaters on December 30. It is inspired by Shiva Nirvana’s directorial Majili which was led by actors, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Taking to social media, Salman shared a glimpse of the song, ‘Ved Lavlay’. He captioned the video, “Bhau cha birthday aahe – @riteishd Gift to Banta hai. Enjoy.”

The teaser of the song begins with Salman making an entry in his peculiar style. He sits on top of a truck and gives an intense look into the camera. Then, we get to see the hook step of the song as Riteish joins Salman. Both the actors show off their ‘swag’ in the song which seems to be a fun, peppy number.

 

Salman was a part of Riteish’s debut Marathi movie Lai Bhaari. Expressing his gratitude towards Salman for always supporting him in his endeavours, Riteish had earlier written on Instagram, “I have no words to express my gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut marathi film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and now he is a part of my debut directorial film वेड. Love you Bhau.”

Ved marks actor Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut. Talking about the film being inspired by Telugu film Majili, Riteish had said, “It is inspired by Majili but it is very important to know how to adapt it to Marathi culture. We have spent a lot of time to figure that out. People who have loved Majili will definitely find something new in this film and we would like you to come and watch this too.”

Ved brings together Riteish with his actor-wife Genelia on the silver screen. The two have earlier starred together in movies like Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Tujhe Meri Kasam and Mister Mummy.

Meanwhile, Salman has two films in his kitty, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.

