Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Salman Khan calls out paparazzi for ‘enjoying his pain’ in explosive posts: ‘Ladna nahiin bhoola’
The posts came shortly after Salman Khan lost his temper with paparazzi on Tuesday night while visiting someone at a hospital.
After losing his cool at paparazzi on Tuesday night, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a series of posts expressing his anger and disappointment over the media’s behaviour outside a hospital. The actor also issued a stern warning to the paps, making it clear that he was upset about people trying to profit from his personal pain. Salman Khan was coming out of a hospital when he had a tense exchange with paparazzi after photographers followed him and shouted “Maatrubhumi.” The actor lost his temper and asked them if they had “lost their minds.”
What Salman Khan posted
In his first post, the actor wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter…” He continued the message in another post, saying: “But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life. (What is more important? Movie or life?)” In a third post, where he was seen smiling, Salman wrote: “Aise main sau jala doonga (I will burn 100 such things). Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena…. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga? (Just try me one more time when I am grieving. Do I react like this when you guys go through a personal loss?)”
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ | Films she left behind: Twisha Sharma’s journey from Miss Pune to Prime Video thriller
In his final post, the actor added: “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa. (I might be 60, but haven’t forgotten to fight. Will you jail me for that?)”
Why Salman Khan got upset
The posts came shortly after Salman Khan lost his temper with paparazzi on Tuesday night while visiting someone at a hospital. As he stepped out of the hospital, photographers began shouting his name along with the title of his upcoming film, Maatrubhoomi. Clearly irritated, Salman walked towards the paparazzi, gave them a stern look, and said: “Pagal ho tum!” The video quickly went viral on social media, following which the actor shared his side of the story through Instagram posts.
View this post on Instagram
In the videos, Salman Khan can be seen confronting the photographers and reminding them to be sensitive, asking how they would react if someone from their own family were hospitalised. The paparazzi were later heard apologising to him.
Salman Khan’s upcoming projects
Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Maatrubhoomi: May War Rest in Peace, previously titled Battle of Galwan. The film is inspired by the real-life 2020 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.
Salman Khan also has SVC63 in the pipeline alongside Nayanthara. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film marks Salman’s first collaboration with the Jawan actor and is reportedly eyeing an Eid 2027 release.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05