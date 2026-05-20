Salman Khan calls out paparazzi for ‘enjoying his pain’ in explosive posts: ‘Ladna nahiin bhoola’

After losing his cool at paparazzi on Tuesday night, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a series of posts expressing his anger and disappointment over the media’s behaviour outside a hospital. The actor also issued a stern warning to the paps, making it clear that he was upset about people trying to profit from his personal pain. Salman Khan was coming out of a hospital when he had a tense exchange with paparazzi after photographers followed him and shouted “Maatrubhumi.” The actor lost his temper and asked them if they had “lost their minds.”

What Salman Khan posted

In his first post, the actor wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter…” He continued the message in another post, saying: “But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life. (What is more important? Movie or life?)” In a third post, where he was seen smiling, Salman wrote: “Aise main sau jala doonga (I will burn 100 such things). Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena…. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga? (Just try me one more time when I am grieving. Do I react like this when you guys go through a personal loss?)”