Salman Khan calls Iulia Vantur to pose with him at Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash. This is what happened

Aayush Sharma turns 31 today. The actor hosted a bash at his house in Mumbai on Monday evening after the launch of Antim trailer. The celebration was attended by his family members and friends, including Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and others. While we are still to see inside photos from the party, a video from the event has gone viral on social media platforms. The video shows Salman Khan arriving at the bash. As soon as he stepped out of the car, Iulia Vantur got down from the car too but instead of posing for the photos, she rushed inside the building.

Salman, meanwhile, posed for the shutterbugs. When the camera persons called Iulia to pose with Salman, the actor was seen turning around and calling for her but in vain, as she seemed in a rush to enter the birthday party. Soon, Salman also followed Iulia and walked inside the building.

Aayush’s birthday bash happened a few hours after he and Salman unveiled the trailer of Antim The Final Truth. The film will see Aayush in a never-seen-before avatar. He will be locking horns with Salman, who plays a cop in the film.

At the trailer launch, indianexpress.com quizzed Aayush if having Salman as a co-star is an advantage. “Even if he was not related to me, for any actor to be in a project which has Salman bhai is a great opportunity. I feel lucky that I am even on the poster. So it’s a huge advantage. As an actor, there’s certain things you learn while you are training, and a lot of things while on set. Most of his films have been so popular, hence it’s a dream come true that so many people will watch my films,” the actor said.

Helmed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth has been bankrolled by Salma Khan. It has been presented by Salman Khan Films.

Aayush also received a heartwarming birthday wish from his wife Arpita Khan Sharma. Sharing a photo with him, Arpita wrote, “I wish you shine brighter than a star, I wish you grow wiser with ever passing year, I wish you achieve more than you even desire to. I wish nothing but the best for you 🧿Happiest Birthday Rahuliya ! We love you very very much , have an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, love , great health, success & luck. Happiest birthday once again @aaysharma”.

Apart from Salman, the event saw presence of Arbaaz Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Varun Sharma, Meezaan and others.