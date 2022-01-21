scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
Salman Khan and his brothers enjoy a ‘dal bati churma lunch’, sister Alvira Khan and mom Helen also join in. See photo

A new photo shared by Salman Khan's family friend Bina Kak features the actor along with his brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, step-mom Helen and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
January 21, 2022 3:12:17 pm
Salman Khan enjoys a 'dal bati churma lunch' with his Khan-daan. (Photo: Bina Kak/Instagram)

Salman Khan’s fans can thank actor and former Rajasthan Tourism Minister Bina Kak for sharing new photos of the actor enjoying a traditional Rajasthani meal with his family.

Bina Kak shared the picture on Instagram. It showed Salman and his family, including brother Arbaaz Khan and step-mother Helen, enjoying the meal. On the other side of the table, we see Alvira Khan Agnihotri and costume designer Ashley Rebello. While the last person’s face is not clear, he seems to be Sohail Khan.

bina kak, salman (Photo: Bina Kak/Instagram)

Ashley Rebello shared a photo of his platter on Instagram, and wrote, “Love you @kakbina for this, it takes me back to your home.”

kakbina (Photo: Bina Kak/Instagram)

Bina Kak often shares pictures of Salman, whom she calls her brother, and his family.

 

Salman is currently busy hosting the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

