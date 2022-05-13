Sohail Khan, Seema Khan file for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Actor-producer Sohail Khan and his wife, designer Seema Khan, filed for divorce on Friday. The couple married in 1998 and have two children together. The duo was spotted leaving the family court in Mumbai.

The couple has been besieged with separation rumours for a long time now. Seema Khan was a part of ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives‘ where the couple was shown as living separately. Seema had later called their marriage as ‘unconventional’ and said, “I will just say this much, because it’s out there, that whatever you see in the show, is the absolute truth. It is what it is, that’s all I want to say about it.”

On the show, she had also addressed speculation around their marriage. “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day,” he said.