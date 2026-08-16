‘No Ozempic, No fat burners’: Sohail Khan reveals real reason behind drastic weight loss

Actor-producer Sohail Khan’s drastic weight loss, which was evident at the wrap-up party of the reality show Alliance, sparked concern among fans. While some speculated that he was dealing with health issues, others wondered if he had taken weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic. In a recent interview, Sohail dismissed the rumours and revealed the truth behind his transformation.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sohail said, “I got a bit claustrophobic in the first few days, as it was my first time being a part of a reality show. A stomach bug added to that in the first week itself of entering the house. I must tell you, the love and concern, not only about my health, but at any given time by contestants, made me stay in for five weeks, though I was unwell in the first week itself.”