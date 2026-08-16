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‘No Ozempic, No fat burners’: Sohail Khan reveals real reason behind drastic weight loss
Sohail Khan’s drastic weight loss, which was evident at the wrap-up party of the reality show Alliance, sparked concern among fans.
Actor-producer Sohail Khan’s drastic weight loss, which was evident at the wrap-up party of the reality show Alliance, sparked concern among fans. While some speculated that he was dealing with health issues, others wondered if he had taken weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic. In a recent interview, Sohail dismissed the rumours and revealed the truth behind his transformation.
During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sohail said, “I got a bit claustrophobic in the first few days, as it was my first time being a part of a reality show. A stomach bug added to that in the first week itself of entering the house. I must tell you, the love and concern, not only about my health, but at any given time by contestants, made me stay in for five weeks, though I was unwell in the first week itself.”
The actor-producer further added that the illness also forced him to change his eating habits so that he could comfortably participate in the show’s tasks. “I just needed to control what I was eating as I wanted to be a part of the challenges and be around the new family and friends that I made till the last day, and now for a lifetime. So no Ozempic, no fat burners, I’m only taking pure and loads of love and affection from everyone,” he shared.
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Sohail Khan’s weight loss was also discussed when his brother Salman Khan made an appearance on Alliance. When Salman entered the house, Sohail revealed that he had lost 12 kg.
About The Alliance
Alliance on Amazon Prime Video concluded recently, with Mini Mathur announced as the winner. It was hosted by Kunal Kemmu, and featured Kushal Tandon, Zaid Darbar, Aly Goni, Vanshaj Singh, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, and Sohail Khan, among others as contestants.
Disclaimer: The medical and dietary information mentioned here is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet, health routine, or medical treatment.
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